Barkov notched an assist, five shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Lightning.

Barkov earned the secondary helper on Mason Marchment's second-period tally. Through two playoff games, Barkov has three points, 10 shots and five hits in a top-line role. The Panthers will need their No. 1 center in peak form now that they trail the Lightning 2-0 in the first-round series.