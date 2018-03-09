Play

Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Generates pair of helpers in win

Barkov set up two goals in Thursday's 5-0 home thrashing of the Canadiens.

Barkov has been phenomenal, as his latest effort extended his point streak to eight games, and he has five goals and nine assists over that span. Expect the Panthers to continue relying on him heavily as they look to secure a spot in the postseason.

