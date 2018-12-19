Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Generates pair of points

Barkov scored a goal and added an assist on Tuesday during a 5-2 win over the Sabres.

After scoring a hat trick in his last game, Barkov followed it up with another multi-point performance as he moved above a point-per-game pace. He especially loves playing games against fellow Atlantic division teams with ten goals and 17 points in 10 games within the division.

