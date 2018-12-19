Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Generates pair of points
Barkov scored a goal and added an assist on Tuesday during a 5-2 win over the Sabres.
After scoring a hat trick in his last game, Barkov followed it up with another multi-point performance as he moved above a point-per-game pace. He especially loves playing games against fellow Atlantic division teams with ten goals and 17 points in 10 games within the division.
More News
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Hattie happiness brings win•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Cashes in on man advantage•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Dishes trio of apples•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Builds scoring streak•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Rings up two points•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Scores power-play marker•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...