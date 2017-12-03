Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Gets goal and assist in overtime loss

Barkov scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Barkov sits second on the Panthers with 25 points, including nine goals, in 26 games. His best season came in 2015-16 when he delivered 59 points in 66 games. Right now, Barkov is on pace to shatter that tally, but beware -- he has never played a full season because of injury. Quick -- knock on something wood.