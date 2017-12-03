Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Gets goal and assist in overtime loss
Barkov scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.
Barkov sits second on the Panthers with 25 points, including nine goals, in 26 games. His best season came in 2015-16 when he delivered 59 points in 66 games. Right now, Barkov is on pace to shatter that tally, but beware -- he has never played a full season because of injury. Quick -- knock on something wood.
More News
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Registers two helpers•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Scores late equalizer Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Posts two points in victory•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Picks up four points in loss•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Records three points to extend point streak•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Scores for second straight game•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...