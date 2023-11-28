Barkov recorded three assists in a 5-0 victory over Ottawa on Monday.

All three of Barkov's helpers were registered while the Panthers were on the power play. He's up to six goals and 20 points in 18 outings this season. Barkov was playing in his second contest since missing two games due to a knee injury. The 28-year-old was held off the scoresheet in his return to the lineup Friday, but with Monday's showing, it's safe to say he's back into the swing of things.