Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Getting X-ray on hand
Barkov sustained a hand injury that he played through Friday in a 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs, George Richards of The Athletic reports, adding that the center will have an X-ray.
Barkov recorded 21:37 of ice time and apparently didn't suffer his injury until late in the third period, though all he could muster was a single shot on goal. The Panthers just welcomed back Vincent Trocheck (ankle) from a 27-game injury layoff, but here we are writing about the top-line center getting banged up. Look for another update on Barkov ahead of Saturday's road game against the Predators.
