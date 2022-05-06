Barkov picked up a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Capitals.

Both of Barkov's points came in the first period, assisting on Aaron Ekblad's opening tally before burying a feed from Jonathan Huberdeau. The 26-year-old center finished the regular season with a career-high 39 goals and 49 assists in 67 games. Barkov will look to stay hot as the series moves to Washington for Game 3.