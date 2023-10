Barkov notched a goal and an assist in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.

Barkov opened the scoring in the first period, beating Linus Ullmark with a wrist shot off the rush, before forcing a turnover and earning an assist on Sam Reinhart's goal later in the frame. The 28-year-old Barkov is off to another strong start this season, tallying eight points (two goals, six assists) through his first seven games after posting 23 goals and 78 points in 68 contests last year.