Barkov recorded a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Stars.

Barkov set up Sam Reinhart's tally late in the first period before putting a loose puck past Jake Oettinger in the third to put Florida ahead 4-3. The 28-year-old Barkov now has three multi-point games in his last five contests, totaling two goals and five assists in that span. Overall, he's up to 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) through 22 games this season.