Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Goal streak at five games

Barkov scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 6-5 shootout win over the Rangers.

His fifth goal of the season was a beauty, as the 24-year-old took a short pass from Evgenii Dadonov as he skated into the offensive zone, stopped on a dime to shake a New York defender and wired the puck past Henrik Lundqvist before the goalie could get set. Barkov has lit the lamp in five straight games after starting the year with a 12-game goal drought, but he was plenty productive all along -- Sunday's performance was already his eighth multi-point performance, and he's got 22 points overall in 17 games.