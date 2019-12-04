Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Goals in back-to-back games
Barkov's power-play goal was not enough in a 4-2 loss to the Wild on Tuesday.
Barkov has been an effective point producer this season, with 32 points through 27 games, but he's done most of his damage in the assist column, as the goal Tuesday was just his ninth in 2019-20. His 21:25 of playing time was more than a minute higher than what his season average was heading into the game. Barkov's three giveaways were a game high.
