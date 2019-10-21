Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Good chance to play Tuesday

Coach Joel Quenneville said Barkov (upper body) is on track to play in Tuesday's game against the Penguins, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Barkov shed his non-contact jersey during Monday's practice, supporting Quenneville's comments. He'll need to get through Tuesday's morning skate without a setback, but Barkov, who posted six assists through the first eight games, looks ready to continue centering the top line.

More News
Our Latest Stories