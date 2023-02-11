Barkov (hand) will be back in the lineup Saturday against Colorado, per the NHL media site.
Barkov will return to a line between Sam Reinhart and Anton Lundell after missing Thursday's contest versus San Jose. He has racked up 14 goals, 33 assists, 128 shots on net and 31 blocks in 43 games this season. Colin White will be a healthy scratch.
