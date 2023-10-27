Barkov (illness) will play Saturday versus Seattle, Katie Engleson of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Barkov missed Tuesday's 3-1 win over San Jose due to an illness, but he returned to practice Friday and appears to be 100 percent healthy ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Kraken. Barkov, who's racked up six points through five contests this season, should return to his usual featured role skating on the top line and first power-play unit against Seattle.