Barkov (undisclosed) will play in Game 3 against Tampa Bay on Saturday, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Barkov won't miss additional playing time after leaving Thursday's 2-0 win over the Lightning. He has collected three assists, four hits and three blocked shots through two outings this postseason. In Saturday's matchup, Barkov will skate on the top line and see action on the top power-play unit.