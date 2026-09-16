Barkov (knee) is available for the start of training camp, per David Dwork of The Hockey News on Wednesday.

Barkov didn't play at all during the 2025-26 campaign due to the injury, but he did log three goals and 11 points in 10 outings for Team Finland during the 2026 IIHF World Championship. Even without focusing on the lost season, Barkov has a lengthy injury history. The 31-year-old hasn't reached the 75-game mark in a regular season since 2018-19. However, Barkov is capable of producing a little over a point per game when healthy.