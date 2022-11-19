Barkov (illness) will return to the lineup Saturday against Calgary, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Barkov sat out Thursday's contest versus Dallas because of a non-COVID illness. He has produced four goals, 14 points, 58 shots on net, 13 blocks and 11 hits in 16 games this season. Look for him to return to the first line of the Panthers as well as the top power-play unit.