Barkov scored an empty-net goal on four shots and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

The Panthers scored three times over the last 10 minutes of the game, and Barkov was involved on two of those tallies. He's logged multiple points in three of his last four games. The star center is up to six goals, 10 helpers, 43 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-13 rating through 14 appearances this season.