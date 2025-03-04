Barkov scored both of Florida's goals and took four shots on net in Monday's 2-1 win over Tampa Bay.

Barkov cashed in both of his goals in the second period. The first of his two tallies was unassisted and the second was on the power play. The 29-year-old center is up to 16 goals, 56 points and 115 shots in 52 appearances this season. While Barkov has been kept off the scoresheet in three of his five appearances since the 4 Nations Face-Off break, the two games he has contributed offensively were multi-point performances. He currently ranks 35th in the league in points despite missing a chunk of time near the start of the season. While Barkov's value in fantasy is impacted by the loss of Matthew Tkachuk (groin), it is encouraging to see Barkov continue to post points in the early stages of Tkachuk's absence. Barkov remains an excellent play in all fantasy formats.