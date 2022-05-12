Barkov notched two assists, six shots on goal, a plus-4 rating, two hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Capitals in Game 5.

Barkov set up both of Carter Verhaeghe's tallies in the contest. Those two featured on the Panthers' top line, which controlled much of the latter half of this game. Barkov is up to five points (one goal, four helpers) with 21 shots on net, seven hits and a plus-6 rating through five playoff appearances.