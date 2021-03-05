Barkov dished out three assists and had four shots in Thursday's 5-4 win over Nashville.

Barkov picked up a helper in each period, including assists on both Aaron Ekblad power-play goals. The 25-year-old is in the midst of a four-game point streak (one goal, five assists) and has landed on the scoresheet in eight of his last 10. Barkov has eight goals and 17 assists through 22 contests, averaging better than a point per game for the second time in his eight-year career.