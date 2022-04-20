Barkov scored all three Florida goals, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Islanders.

After a scoreless first period, Barkov was the only Panther to solve Ilya Sorokin, finding the back of the net once each in the second and third frames before tapping home the winner just 20 seconds into OT on a fantastic feed from Jonathan Huberdeau. Barkov has been a runaway train down the stretch, racking up nine goals and 21 points over the last 11 games, and he now has a career-high 37 goals as he closes in on his second career 90-point campaign.