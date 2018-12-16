Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Hattie happiness brings win
Barkov completed a hat trick in overtime to deliver a 4-3 win for the Panthers over the Maple Leafs on Saturday night.
Barkov has 31 points in as many games, but he's been particularly productive in his last 10. He has 13 points, including seven goals, in that span. Don't be surprised if Barkov continues this current pace -- his talent is undeniable and his game just seems to be growing. At 23, he's the leader of the kitties and he's far from his offensive peak. Hold on tight in keeper formats. Barkov is a building block.
More News
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Cashes in on man advantage•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Dishes trio of apples•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Builds scoring streak•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Rings up two points•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Scores power-play marker•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Scores on power play against Ottawa•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...