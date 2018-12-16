Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Hattie happiness brings win

Barkov completed a hat trick in overtime to deliver a 4-3 win for the Panthers over the Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

Barkov has 31 points in as many games, but he's been particularly productive in his last 10. He has 13 points, including seven goals, in that span. Don't be surprised if Barkov continues this current pace -- his talent is undeniable and his game just seems to be growing. At 23, he's the leader of the kitties and he's far from his offensive peak. Hold on tight in keeper formats. Barkov is a building block.