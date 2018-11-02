Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Held quiet in home country

Barkov was not able to get on the scoresheet during the second a two games in Finland, a 4-2 win over the Jets on Friday.

While a return to Finland did wonders for the Jets' Patrik Laine (four goals), Barkov stayed quiet with only one assist during the two-game series. The talented center has nine points in eleven games on the season, but his shooting percentage of 7.4% is well below his career average of 12.7% as the Panthers have had a slow start to the year.