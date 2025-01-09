Barkov logged a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Utah.

Barkov has two helpers over four games in January, though the Panthers have scored just nine goals in that span. The 29-year-old center helped out on Sam Reinhart's tally to open the scoring in the second period. Despite the recent quiet stretch, Barkov remains excellent on offense with 36 points (13 on the power play), 73 shots on net, 39 hits, 31 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 32 appearances.