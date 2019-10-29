Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Hit hard in loss

Barkov ended Monday's 7-2 loss to the Canucks pointless with a minus-4 rating.

That minus-4 is the lowest rating Barkov has ever ended a game with -- surprising considering the Panthers have been in the bottom half of the league for goals against in all but one of his six seasons in the NHL. His 16:36 in ice time was also the lowest he's skated in a full game since March 8, 2018.