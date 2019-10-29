Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Hit hard in loss
Barkov ended Monday's 7-2 loss to the Canucks pointless with a minus-4 rating.
That minus-4 is the lowest rating Barkov has ever ended a game with -- surprising considering the Panthers have been in the bottom half of the league for goals against in all but one of his six seasons in the NHL. His 16:36 in ice time was also the lowest he's skated in a full game since March 8, 2018.
More News
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Four helpers in shootout loss•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Two helpers in win•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Ready to go Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Good chance to play Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Viewed as day-to-day•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Leaves game early•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.