Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Hits 90 points for first time ever

Barkov picked up two assists in Thursday's 5-2 win over Ottawa.

With the points, Barkov hit the 90-point mark for the first time in his NHL career. He's just four points behind the great Pavel Bure's Panthers single-season record of 94 (1999-2000). Barkov has four games left to set a new record. It's definitely within reach.

More News
Our Latest Stories