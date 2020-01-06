Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Hits point skid
Barkov was scoreless with three shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.
For the first time since January of last season, Barkov has failed to score a point in four-straight games. He is still over a point-per-game pace with 45 points in 42 games, but is no longer on pace to top his career-high 96 points from last season.
