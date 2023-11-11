Barkov scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.
He also chipped in five shots on net, three blocked shots and a plus-1 rating. Barkov has a tidy three-game goal streak and four-game point streak going, and on the season the 28-year-old has five goals and 14 points in 12 games. As per usual with Barkov, he's a consistent point-a-game or better contributor -- the only question is how many times he'll suit up, as he hasn't topped 68 games played since 2018-19 and has already missed one contest this season with an illness.
More News
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Collects two points in win•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Nets goal in OT victory•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Goal, assist in loss•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Good to go•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Might skate Friday•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Not playing Tuesday•