Barkov (undisclosed) left Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues early, and head coach Andrew Brunette didn't have an update on his status after the game, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Barkov just returned from an eight-game absence due to a knee injury, so it's discouraging to see him not finish his first game back. An update on the star center's status should be available prior to Friday's game versus the Coyotes, though the Panthers may choose to play it safe with the 26-year-old against an inferior opponent. Per Olive, this injury is a little tweak unrelated to his previous injury.