Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Injury not considered serious

Barkov (undisclosed) does not have a serious injury according to coach Joel Quenneville, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

Barkov's injury occurred late in the third period of Saturday's game against the Bruins. The Finnish center should be fine for Monday's contest against the Senators. His status should be confirmed ahead of that game.

