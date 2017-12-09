Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Injury shouldn't keep him out long

Barkov (upper body) is expected to return Tuesday evening against the Blackhawks at the latest, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

The Finn was limited to 12:12 of ice time before sustaining his injury in Thursday's game against the Jets, but it's fortunately not considered a serious malady. Barkov has been terrific, adding four goals -- including a pair of man-advantage tallies -- to complement two helpers in his last six games.

