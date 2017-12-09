Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Injury shouldn't keep him out long
Barkov (upper body) is expected to return Tuesday evening against the Blackhawks at the latest, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
The Finn was limited to 12:12 of ice time before sustaining his injury in Thursday's game against the Jets, but it's fortunately not considered a serious malady. Barkov has been terrific, adding four goals -- including a pair of man-advantage tallies -- to complement two helpers in his last six games.
More News
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Exits game due to injury•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Gets goal and assist in overtime loss•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Registers two helpers•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Scores late equalizer Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Posts two points in victory•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...