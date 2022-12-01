Barkov (illness) isn't expected to play Thursday against Vancouver, per David Dwork of Local 10 Miami.
Barkov is set to miss his fourth straight game. The good news is that Panthers coach Paul Maurice said he's "feeling better." Maurice is hoping Barkov will resume skating in a day or two. The 27-year-old forward has five goals and 18 points in 19 contests this season.
