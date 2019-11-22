Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Keeps points coming
Barkov had another multi-point performance with two assists in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win against the Ducks.
That is Barkov's seventh multi-point performance in his last 10 games, and he's now up to 29 points in 22 games. He's currently tied with Patrick Kane for eighth in league scoring, one point behind linemate Jonathan Huberdeau. Barkov is on pace to break the 100-point mark this season behind a scorching-hot Panthers offense that ranks first in the league in goals per game (3.68).
More News
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Another multi-point effort•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Extends point streak•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Pockets two assists in comeback win•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Goal streak at five games•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Strong second period not enough•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Key effort in comeback•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.