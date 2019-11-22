Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Keeps points coming

Barkov had another multi-point performance with two assists in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win against the Ducks.

That is Barkov's seventh multi-point performance in his last 10 games, and he's now up to 29 points in 22 games. He's currently tied with Patrick Kane for eighth in league scoring, one point behind linemate Jonathan Huberdeau. Barkov is on pace to break the 100-point mark this season behind a scorching-hot Panthers offense that ranks first in the league in goals per game (3.68).