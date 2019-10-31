Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Key effort in comeback

Barkov scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Barkov finally snapped his 12-game goal drought, sparking a run of three unanswered tallies as the Panthers rallied to win. The center has 15 points through 13 games this season, but he's likely relieved to see the goose egg disappear from the goals column.

