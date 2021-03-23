Barkov (lower body) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Blackhawks, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.
Barkov left warmups early and has been ruled out for Tuesday's game. It's unclear how serious this injury is, but head coach Joel Quenneville should provide an update following the game. Barkov leads the Panthers with 37 points through 31 games.
