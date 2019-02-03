Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Leads team to win
Barkov scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.
It's Barkov's second multi-point effort in the last three games. The 23-year-old now has 17 goals and 47 points through 49 games, but his minus-20 rating would be by far a career worst if he can't turn it around in the second half.
More News
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Collects three apples•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Playing Saturday•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Getting X-ray on hand•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Scores in losing effort•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Dominant in defeat•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Continues dominance in all zones•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...