Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Leads team to win

Barkov scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.

It's Barkov's second multi-point effort in the last three games. The 23-year-old now has 17 goals and 47 points through 49 games, but his minus-20 rating would be by far a career worst if he can't turn it around in the second half.

