Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Leaves game early

Barkov left Saturday's 3-2 win over the Predators with an undisclosed injury, George Richards of The Athletic reports. He played just two shifts in the game.

The team did not provide an update on Barkov's status following the game. The injury occurred very early on in the evening and saw Barkov go down on a non-contact play. Of course, Florida losing its top center, for any amount of time, isn't good news and would leave the team having to fill a gaping hole in its lineup. For now, the Panthers will keep their fingers crossed and hope it's nothing too serious. Still without a goal in 2019-20, Barkov had been producing at a near-elite clip entering Saturday's contest, putting up six assists in seven games to start the year.