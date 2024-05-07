Barkov posted an assist, two shots on goal, three hits and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Bruins in Game 1.

Barkov forced a turnover and fed Matthew Tkachuk for the opening tally, but that was all the Panthers could produce against Jeremy Swayman. In addition to the helper, Barkov went 19-for-28 at the faceoff dot, which was a strength for the Panthers as a whole against a less experienced Boston center group than in years past. Barkov is up to two goals, four assists, 16 shots on net, 16 hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over six playoff outings.