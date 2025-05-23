Barkov put up a power-play goal in a 5-0 win over Carolina in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday.
Barkov's goal put the kitties up 5-0 in the third. He redirected Aaron Ekblad's wrist shot from the right point past Pyotr Kochetkov. It was his fourth goal and 12th point of the postseason (14 games). That total puts Barkov one point behind a trio of teammates (Carter Verhaeghe, Sam Bennett and Eetu Luostarinen) for the team lead in the postseason.
