Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Lights lamp twice

Barkov scored two goals and fired five shots on net in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

Barkov notched his fourth and fifth goals of the year, and only one of those came on the power play. The 23-year-old now has 13 points in 14 games and is shooting 2.6 times per game, and he'll look to continue his success Tuesday against the Flyers.

