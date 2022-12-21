Barkov (lower body) isn't expected to return before the NHL's upcoming holiday break, Colby Guy of Florida Hockey Now reports.
That means Barkov will almost certainly miss Wednesday's game versus New Jersey and Friday's game against the Islanders at a minimum. In the likely event that ends up being the case, Barkov will have to set his sights on making his return to action Dec. 29 against the Canadiens.
More News
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Won't play Monday•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Suffers lower-body injury Saturday•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Two points in Tuesday's win•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Point in return from illness•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Returns Thursday•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Expected to play Thursday•