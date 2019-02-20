Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Maintaining best offensive pace
Barkov generated a goal and two assists to complement a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.
Barkov has compiled four goals and three assists over the past two contests. The Finn is lagging behind defensively based on his career-worst minus-16 rating, but fantasy owners will gladly accept the tradeoff of Barkov averaging more points (60) than games played (58) this season.
More News
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Puts on show in home win•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Blanked in loss•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Dishes two helpers•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Tallies goal on power play•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Leads team to win•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Collects three apples•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...