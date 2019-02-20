Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Maintaining best offensive pace

Barkov generated a goal and two assists to complement a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

Barkov has compiled four goals and three assists over the past two contests. The Finn is lagging behind defensively based on his career-worst minus-16 rating, but fantasy owners will gladly accept the tradeoff of Barkov averaging more points (60) than games played (58) this season.