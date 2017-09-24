Play

Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Making preseason debut

Barkov (back) will be in the lineup for Sunday's preseason clash with Tampa Bay, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 2013 first rounder has been dealing with a back injury since the tail-end of the 2016-17 season, limiting him to just 61 games. Though Barkov has incredible potential, he's never played more than 71 games in a season due to a litany of injuries he's suffered in his four-year career. If Barkov's able to stay healthy, he could see his name amongst the top-10 scorers when the end of the season rolls around.

