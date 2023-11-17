Barkov posted an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Barkov continues to play well in November -- he has four goals and five assists over eight contests this month. He had the secondary helper on Sam Reinhart's third-period marker. Barkov is up to 17 points, 46 shots, 16 hits and a plus-14 rating through 15 appearances this season, providing excellence in all zones in a top-line role.