Barkov (illness) may not travel with the Panthers to begin their upcoming road trip, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.
Team doctors don't want the illness Barkov's battling to spread throughout the team. While he may not travel to Edmonton for Monday's game, it's possible he joins the Panthers later in the trip. He has not officially been ruled out for any other games after missing Saturday's contest versus the Blues.
