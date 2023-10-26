Barkov, who missed Tuesday's 3-1 loss to San Jose because of an illness, is feeling better Thursday and might skate Friday, per Katie Engleson of Bally Sports Florida.

If all goes well, perhaps Barkov will rejoin the Panthers for Saturday's game against Seattle. The 28-year-old has a goal and six points through five appearances this season. If Barkov plays Saturday, then Mackie Samoskevich might be a healthy scratch.