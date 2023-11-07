Barkov contributed a goal in Florida's 5-4 overtime victory over Columbus on Monday.

Barkov found the back of the net just 6:09 into the game to push the Panthers up 3-0. Columbus would rally from there, but the Panthers still came out ahead. The 28-year-old forward has been held off the scoresheet just once over his last four contests, giving him two goals and four points in that span. Through 10 games overall, he has three goals and 10 points, which is a sustainable level of offensive production for him.