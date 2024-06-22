Barkov scored a goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Oilers in Game 6.

Barkov had a tally in the second period overturned on a review, as the play was offside. He got his goal anyway, but the Panthers couldn't build off of it. The 28-year-old has five points over six games against the Oilers, but the Panthers' depth scoring has evaporated almost as quickly as their 3-0 series lead. The captain is at 22 points, 57 shots on net, 50 hits, 24 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 23 playoff outings.