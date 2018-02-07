Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Nets pair of goals
Barkov scored late in the second period and added an empty-net goal Tuesday against Vancouver.
The Panthers have now won four straight games and their top-line center has played an important role. Barkov has scored in back-to-back contests and has fired a whopping 11 shots on goal in that span. His impressive season continues, as the Finnish forward logged 24:36 of ice time against the Canucks and is now up to 47 points (18 goals) in 50 games. He's a dependable fantasy center who should be rolled out with confidence in all formats.
More News
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Posts three-point night against Vegas•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Stays hot in 7-4 win over Blues•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Two points in Sunday's loss•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Chips in two assists•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Ready to go•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Injury shouldn't keep him out long•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...