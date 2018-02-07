Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Nets pair of goals

Barkov scored late in the second period and added an empty-net goal Tuesday against Vancouver.

The Panthers have now won four straight games and their top-line center has played an important role. Barkov has scored in back-to-back contests and has fired a whopping 11 shots on goal in that span. His impressive season continues, as the Finnish forward logged 24:36 of ice time against the Canucks and is now up to 47 points (18 goals) in 50 games. He's a dependable fantasy center who should be rolled out with confidence in all formats.